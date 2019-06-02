DeBower/50

BRISTOW — Ken and Margaret (Korte) DeBower celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family.
They were married May 31, 1969, in Allison.
Margaret retired from George’s TV and Appliance, and Ken retired from Nestle Beverage, both in Waverly.
Their family includes daughters Sarah (Shane) Wicks of Cedar Rapids, Rebecca DeBower of Cedar Falls and Theresa (Jake) Schafer of Osage, along with five grandchildren, Samuel, Natalie and William Wicks and Ella and Liam Schafer.
