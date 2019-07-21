{{featured_button_text}}
David Van Laningham

David Van Laningham

David Van Laningham

INDEPENDENCE — David O. Van Laningham will celebrate his 94th birthday on July 26.

He was born July 26, 1925.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cards may be sent to him at 121 Seventh St. N.E., Apt. 121, Independence 50644.

Happy Birthday, Dad!

Hugs, Terry, Diane, Eva (Steve), Bob (Dan), and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments