WATERLOO -- David J. Hook retired on August 1. He gave 11 years of service to Discerning Wealth and 34 years to Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.

Please join our Discerning Wealth team in extending best wishes to Dave. He has been a highly respected Financial Advisor with Ameriprise and Discerning Wealth. He will be greatly missed by many!