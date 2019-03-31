{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

A big thanks to you who helped to make my milestone birthday very memorable.

I truly appreciate your special cards, memories and kind words and especially your presence at my celebration open house.

May God bless you all.

Dave Hennessey

