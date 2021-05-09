Darlene (Stover) Grapp

CEDAR FALLS-Darlene (Stover) Grapp is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Darlene was born on May 18, 1931, to Guy and Ona Stover.

She was married to Lyle Grapp for 63 years. He is now deceased.

Darlene retired from the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home, now known as New Aldaya Landscapes, after 26 years of service.

Her family includes: Debbie (Maynard) Bochmann, Diane Grapp, Darla Grapp, Marlee (Jerry) Storey, Marie (Dan) Hills, 27 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 7517 University Ave #16, Cedar Falls, 50613.

