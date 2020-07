× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlene Peters

DYSART—Darlene Peters will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

Darlene was born to Tom and Vivian Taylor on June 26, 1930.

She married Keith Peters on February 26, 1949, in Waterloo.

Her family includes, Sue, June, Roger, Sharon, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

You can send cards to: PO Box 294, Dysart, 52224.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0