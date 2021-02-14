 Skip to main content
Darlene Hopkins
Darlene Hopkins

Darlene Hopkins

Darlene Hopkins

Darlene Hopkins

LA PORTE CITY-Darlene Hopkins is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Darlene was born on February 20.

She is a retired owner of Dave’s Chicken House in La Porte City.

Her family includes: Kevin, Dave, Sandra, Kerry and Tami.

Because we can’t yet party in person, the family of Darlene Hopkins invites you to send a card with well wishes and remembrances in celebration of her 90th birthday, happening on Feb. 20th.

Cards can be sent to: 1002 Hillcrest Blvd., La Porte City, 50651.

