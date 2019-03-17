CEDAR FALLS — The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen program encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship among high school seniors; dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
The Cedar Falls Chapter is proud to congratulate the local high school seniors who were nominated by their school. On Feb. 16, Imana Dizdaric, Marika Yang, Carlee Dove, Joshua Hamlyn and Whitley Galbraith were honored in a ceremony at First Presbyterian Church.
Dizdaric is a student at Waterloo West High School and is the daughter of Merima and Adnan Dizdaric. Her special interests are in band, art, and science and medicine. As a student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and is active in the Leader In Me program. Her other activities include volunteering in the community with river cleanups and canned food drives. For the future, she plans to attend the University of Iowa to study medicine and she aspires to become a surgeon.
Yang attends Cedar Falls High School and is the daughter of Cindy and Albert Yang. The senior class president, she participates in a Women’s Leadership forum and is in the Concert Choir. Her time spent in the community was as a leader in the LifeServe Blood Drive and being on the Teen Trust Board. She was inspired by her grandfather’s service during the Korean War and wants to pursue a career by also serving her country.
Dove is a senior at Dike-New Hartford High School and is the daughter of Bryon and Laura Dove. Some of her interests in school are volleyball, basketball, and band. She also loves art and photography and would love to travel the world taking pictures. Her time volunteering is spent at her church and in her 4-H club. Her future plans are to attend Upper Iowa University and possibly get a degree in graphic design.
Hamlyn attends Valley Lutheran School and is the son of Brad and Alyssa Hamlyn. He is active in his school by participating in basketball, track, Student Council vice president, school musicals. His volunteer work includes working at the NE Iowa Food Bank and helping with Magical Mix Kids Snowflake Express. He has also received the Eagle Scout Award. His future plans are to get a master’s degree in communications/public relations.
Galbraith is a student at Hudson High School and is the daughter of Adam and Stefanie Galbraith. Galbraith has participated on the Student Council and plays basketball, volleyball, and softball. Her community service work is through the NE Iowa Food Bank and blood drives. Her future plans are to attend the University of Iowa to major in nursing and minor in military science, through Army ROTC.
The following students were not able to attend the ceremony but will receive their certificates and pins at their school: Nathan Rottinghaus, Julia Benda, Kerris Roberts and Marissa McFadden.
Rottinghaus is a student at Union High School and is the son of Royce and Brenda Rottinghaus. His high school activities have included football manager and FFA. He serves his community through volunteering at his church and helping FFA. He participates in the Church Youth Group and Robotics in both Jesup and La Porte City. He plans to attend Hawkeye Community College.
Benda, a senior at Columbus Catholic High School, is the daughter of Suzanne and Jim Benda. She is a member of the National Honor Society and vice president of student government. She volunteers at a local nursing home and plays the piano there for the residents. Her future plans are to attend a four-year university and study journalism or nursing.
Kerris Roberts is a senior at Waterloo East High School and is the daughter of Sherie Roberts.
McFadden is a student at Don Bosco High School and is the daughter of Vince and Paula McFadden. Some of her activities at school include volleyball, basketball, band and choir. Her volunteer work in her community includes helping at NE Iowa Food Bank. She is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in biomedical engineering.
Some of these students entered the scholarship portion of the program. They submitted their extracurricular and community activities, a high school transcript, two letters of recommendations, and an essay. The student chosen, Whitley Galbraith, was awarded a $500 scholarship from the local Cedar Falls Chapter.
The Good Citizen Award Contest is chaired by Barb Gregersen, and regent of the Cedar Falls Chapter is Sue LeQuatte. The chapter is open to any woman 18 or older who can prove her lineage to a revolutionary patriot.
