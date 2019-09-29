{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel H. Helterline

1940-2011

My ex and best friend

“Those we love don’t go away.

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near.

Still loved, still missed, and with us here.”

Dan — Gone but never forgotten and in my heart forever.

Gerri Perreault

Cedar Falls

