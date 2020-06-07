× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dale Stevenson

CEDAR FALLS — Dale Stevenson will observe his 80th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

He was born June 5, 1940, in Whitten, son of Dewey and Phoebe Stevenson. He married Bonnie Stevenson on Sept. 12, 1964.

Mr. Stevenson was employed as a farmer and a truck driver. His family includes his children, Tammy (Darrell Wenzel) Stevenson-Wenzel and Troy (Jenny) Stevenson, and six grandchildren.

Dale served in the U.S. Army and in the Air Force Reserves after graduating high school. He enjoys restoring antique tractors and watching his grandchildren enjoy his tractors.

Cards can be sent to: 6530 Van Wert Road, Cedar Falls, 50613

