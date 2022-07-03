Cyrilla Haugen

CEDAR FALLS -- Cyrilla Teresa Birmingham Haugen will celebrate her 9th birthday with a card shower and private family dinner on July 7. Her children and their families will celebrate with her: Her children, Marty, Will, Dan, Greg, Kris, Liz and Fr. John, and their families, will celebrate with her.

She was born July 7, 1932, in rural Elma, the daughter of Martin Sr. and Elizabeth Falada Birmingham. She married John Henry Haugen on June 12, 1954. She was an active member of her church and styled herself as a secretary.

Cards may be sent to Nation Cottage, 5111 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

