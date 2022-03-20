Cuvelier/60

NEW HARTFORD — Kent and Linda Cuvelier will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, April 3.

Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be hosting the event at the United Methodist Church in New Hartford from 1 to 4 p.m.

Kent Cuvelier and Linda Venenga were married April 7, 1962, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have made their home in New Hartford since then.

Kent is retired from John Deere, and Linda is retired from the New Hartford Elementary School. They are the parents of two children, Sandy and Gary Becker of New Hartford, and Barry and Julie Cuvelier of New Hartford. There are seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

They reside at 31517 Terrace Ave. New Hartford, IA 50660

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0