CEDAR FALLS — Curtis Andrew Niedert Sr., 43, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 25, at UnityPoint Heath-Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, 3622 Hammond Ave., Waterloo, followed by a luncheon; visitation at 10 a.m. for an hour before the service at the church. Memorials directed to his parents, Curt and Shirley Niedert, P.O. Box 36, Cedar Falls 50613.
