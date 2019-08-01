{{featured_button_text}}
Curtis Niedert Sr.

Curtis Niedert Sr.

CEDAR FALLS — Curtis Andrew Niedert Sr., 43, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 25, at UnityPoint Heath-Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, 3622 Hammond Ave., Waterloo, followed by a luncheon; visitation at 10 a.m. for an hour before the service at the church. Memorials directed to his parents, Curt and Shirley Niedert, P.O. Box 36, Cedar Falls 50613.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments