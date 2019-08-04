Cruising together for 50 years!
John and Carol Thompson Weisenberger are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 2, 1969.
Carol retired from Covenant Medical Center, and John is retired from John Deere.
Their family includes Traci and Neil Berry of Janesville and Glen and Tammy Weisenberger of La Porte City, as well as five grandchildren, John, Jack and Justin Berry, Sedonna (Kendall) Lyons and Sevannah (Kyle Hockey) Weisenberger, and Guardian Angel great-granddaughter Gemma Rose Lyons.
Cards are welcome at 9937 La Porte Road, La Porte City 50651.
