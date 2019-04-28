{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Robert and Ila Cronin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Robert Cronin and Ila Schults were married May 2, 1969.

Robert retired from janitorial work, and Ila retired as a home health care aide.

Their family includes a daughter, Angela Bickel, and two grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 2335 Lafayette St., Waterloo 50707.

