WATERLOO -- Robert and Ila Cronin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Robert Cronin and Ila Schults were married May 2, 1969.
Robert retired from janitorial work, and Ila retired as a home health care aide.
Their family includes a daughter, Angela Bickel, and two grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 2335 Lafayette St., Waterloo 50707.
