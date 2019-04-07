WATERLOO — Denny and Linda Hoppenworth Craun are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood.
They also are planning a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands at a later date.
They were married April 12, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Both now retired, Linda was a legal secretary for the Waterloo city attorneys, and Denny was a groundskeeper at the University of Northern Iowa.
Their family includes Dennis Craun Jr. and wife Pam of Waterloo and Lori Heimbuck and husband Jeff of West Des Moines, as well as three grandchildren, Kayla and Daniel Craun and Sierra Heimbuck.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to 5005 Sage Road, Cedar Falls 50613.
