Crandall/50

Mr. and Mrs. Crandall

IONIA — Dave and Jean Crandall will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a dessert open house from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Old Bradford Museum (next to Little Brown Church), Nashua.

A card shower also is planned.

Dave Crandall and Jean Foxen were married Dec. 20, 1969, in Bethany, Mo.

They both are retired.

Hosting the event will be their children, Andy of Des Moines; Kathy (Scott) Girkin, Ionia; Sara (deceased) (Justin) Quigley of Kirksville, Mo.; and Eric (Amber), Waterloo. Their family also includes eight grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to them at 2229 Chickasaw Circle, Ionia 50645.

