Craft and Car Show 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Public's help sought in finding missing Waterloo teen Jesup man wins $30,000 lottery prize Police ID woman who died when minivan crashed during chase Local 'Ninja Warrior' athletes end their runs, thank community for support Sept. 3, 2019 View All Promotions promotion The Good Life promotion Progress 2019 Print Ads Ad Vault Pulse Quarter Page Ad Sep 3, 2019 Thompson Shoes 2110 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-1566 Website Ad Vault 168892-1.pdf Sep 5, 2019 Ad Vault Display Legal 1 Sep 4, 2019 Transportation Value added 4 hrs ago Waterloo Regional Airport 2790 Livingston Lane, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-291-4483 Ad Vault Reveal Ad Sep 2, 2019 Construction BREAKENRIDGE MEMORIALS - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 Breakenridge Memorials 14937 S Hudson Rd, Hudson, IA 50643 319-988-4051 Website Transportation DJ Country Tours - Ad from 2019-09-08 4 hrs ago Dj Country Tours PO BOX 96, Conrad, IA 50621 641-990-1925 Ad Vault Clothing & Jewelry 4 hrs ago Little Prairie Girl 20428 160th Street, Holland, IA 50642 319-240-5060 Ad Vault Stop Here Before You Buy 4 hrs ago Jerry's Furniture 1209 Flammang Dr, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-7283 Website Ad Vault . 4 hrs ago Palace Clothiers 2110 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-7537 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.