WATERLOO — Reed and Joan Craft will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a trip in October.
Reed Craft and Joan Glitch were married on June 19, 1955, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg.
Their family includes Julie (Jim) Carlson, Carol Dietz, Patti (Monty) Becton, and four grandchildren, Ava, Bennett, and Carly Meyer, and Liam Kerns.
Mr. Craft retired as a manager of the Waterloo Water Works, and Mrs. Craft retired from PDCM Insurance.
Cards may be sent to 912 Colby Rd., Waterloo, 50701.
