Cox/50
WATERLOO — Craig and Wilma Hesse Cox will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and Craig’s 80th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 207 W. Louise St., Waterloo, from 1 to 5 p.m., hosted by their sons.
They were married Sept. 20, 1969, at Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Craig retired from John Deere in 1997, and Wilma is a homemaker. They enjoy traveling and going for walks.
They were blessed with three sons, Doug of Plainfield and Troy and Nathan of Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.