Mr. and Mrs. Cox

WATERLOO — Craig and Wilma Hesse Cox will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and Craig’s 80th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 207 W. Louise St., Waterloo, from 1 to 5 p.m., hosted by their sons.

They were married Sept. 20, 1969, at Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Craig retired from John Deere in 1997, and Wilma is a homemaker. They enjoy traveling and going for walks.

They were blessed with three sons, Doug of Plainfield and Troy and Nathan of Waterloo.

