ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Cowger

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Cowger are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Jerry Cowger married Jean Case on November 25, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Waverly.

Mr. Cowger is a retired machinist from John Deere Engine Works. Mrs. Cowger is retired after working 28 years as a church secretary.

Their family includes one daughter, Deborah Henry of Newnan, Ga., along with three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

After 32 years at John Deere, retirement allowed Jerry to study sculpture at UNI. His success reflected in collections throughout the state. Meanwhile, Jean created gardens on their five acres, made stained glass windows/lamps, and authored a book and read.

