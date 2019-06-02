WATERLOO — Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Castile 49 recently honored two area students with $1000 scholarships each.
Both girls, Caitlin Heine and Julia Benda, are seniors at Columbus Catholic High School.
Heine will attend the University of Iowa in the fall, and Benda will be going to Iowa State University.
