Cose/50

WATERLOO — Scott and Vicki (Cox) Cose will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married July 28, 1973.

Scott and Vicki will be celebrating with their family not only their anniversary but their 70th birthdays, at the end of the month. They keep busy attending their grandkids, many events and enjoying the great outdoors.

They have three children: Sara (Chad) Winters of Lansing; Ryan (MaryJane) Cose, and Matthew (Sarah) Cose, all of Cedar Falls. There are 10 grandchildren.

She is retired from teaching with Waterloo Community Schools. He retired after working for John Deere for 32 years and as youth minister for Westminster Presbyterian Church.