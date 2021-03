Cory/60

CEDAR FALLS-Jim and Roseann Cory are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Jim Cory married Roseann Holscher on April 8, 1961, in Jesup.

They are both retired.

Their family includes; two children: Doug (deceased), and Rod; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 916 Oak Park Blvd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

