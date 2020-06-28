Cortright/50
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Cortright/50

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cortright/50

Mr. and Mrs. Cortright

Cortright/50

COLORADO—Kevan and Shelley Cortright are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Kevan Cortright married Shelley Fox on June 27, 1970, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Their family includes Travas (Sarah) of Plymouth, Minn., Ben (Lisa) of St. Louis, Mo., Jeremy of Denver, Colo., Zach of St. Louis Park, Minn., Alexa of Denver, Colo., and seven grandchildren, Ava, Cameron, Carlo, Lola, Lucy, Zane, and Kenley.

Cheers to 50 years, Kev and Shell! We love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate with you! XXOO, Your Fam.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News