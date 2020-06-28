× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cortright/50

COLORADO—Kevan and Shelley Cortright are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Kevan Cortright married Shelley Fox on June 27, 1970, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Their family includes Travas (Sarah) of Plymouth, Minn., Ben (Lisa) of St. Louis, Mo., Jeremy of Denver, Colo., Zach of St. Louis Park, Minn., Alexa of Denver, Colo., and seven grandchildren, Ava, Cameron, Carlo, Lola, Lucy, Zane, and Kenley.

Cheers to 50 years, Kev and Shell! We love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate with you! XXOO, Your Fam.

