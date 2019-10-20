Corson chosen for Luther Hall of Fame
WAVERLY — Steven “Duke” Corson has been inducted into the Luther College Athletic Hall of Fame in Decorah.
A Waverly High School alum, Corson majored in physical education at Luther, graduating in 1979.
At Luther, Corson competed on eight athletic teams in three sports — football, cross country and track and field. Six of those teams were IIAC conference champions. His team still holds the Luther record for fastest four-mile relay time.
You have free articles remaining.
After Luther, Corson earned a degree in mortuary science from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service and began working for Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes.
He has served as president of the corporation and and has also served on the board for the State Bank of Waverly and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Two years ago he lost sight in one eye with detached retina/macula, and last year he founded Dukie’s One Eye Open Golf Tournament, raising $150,000 for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.