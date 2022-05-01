JESUP -- Richard & Phyllis "Jean" (Dickey) Cook will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on May 3 with a card shower May 8.

They were married May 3, 1952, in Morrison, Ill.

He is retired from John Deere and farming, and she is retired from Hawkeye Steel.

They are the parents of Michael (Cinthia) Cook. Their grandchildren are Nicole (Chad) Foelske, Jeffrey (Jill Sadler) Cook and Whitney (Steve Benter) Cook. Their great-grand children are Landen, Brantley, Hadley and Kenzingten Foelske.

Cards may be sent to 1135 Main St., Jesup, IA 50648.

