 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Converse/60
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Converse/60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Converse/60

Mr. and Mrs. Converse

Converse/60

SUMNER-Mr. and Mrs. Converse are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dale Converse married Beverly Zupke on June 4, 1961, at Richfield Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Mr. Converse is retired from John Deere’s. Mrs. Converse is retired from a host of jobs. Cook/Waitress/Hostess at the Star Clipper Dinner train in Waverly, Cook at Roger’s Famous Foods, and Kitchen Manager at Chickasaw County Care Facility in New Hampton.

Their family includes three children: Clifton (Deb) Leisinger, and Melanie Henniges all of Sumner, and the late Matthew Converse; nine grandchildren: Adam, Skylar, Tara, Tyler Converse, MaKaya, Tori, Tanner Henniges, Joe and Abby Shields; and two great-grandchildren: Weston Steege with one due in September.

Cards can be sent to: 3015 300th Street, Sumner, 50674.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News