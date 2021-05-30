Converse/60

SUMNER-Mr. and Mrs. Converse are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dale Converse married Beverly Zupke on June 4, 1961, at Richfield Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Mr. Converse is retired from John Deere’s. Mrs. Converse is retired from a host of jobs. Cook/Waitress/Hostess at the Star Clipper Dinner train in Waverly, Cook at Roger’s Famous Foods, and Kitchen Manager at Chickasaw County Care Facility in New Hampton.

Their family includes three children: Clifton (Deb) Leisinger, and Melanie Henniges all of Sumner, and the late Matthew Converse; nine grandchildren: Adam, Skylar, Tara, Tyler Converse, MaKaya, Tori, Tanner Henniges, Joe and Abby Shields; and two great-grandchildren: Weston Steege with one due in September.

Cards can be sent to: 3015 300th Street, Sumner, 50674.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0