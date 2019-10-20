Connie Trask / 80
WAVERLY — Connie Trask will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Oct. 29, 1939, to Orville and Edith Close. She married Vernon Trask at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Connie is retired and living life to the fullest.
Her children include Terri and Jerry Greenlee and Jim and Linda Trask, all of Waverly, and Monty and Sara Trask of Indianapolis. She also has 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1048 Circle Drive, Lot 151, Davenport, FL 33897.
