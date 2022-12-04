 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conley/50

conleys

WATERLOO—Mike and Debby (Jordan) Conley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 2.

The were married Dec. 2, 1972, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She is retired from teaching and as owner of Conley’s Preschool. Her husband is retired from John Deere.

They are the parents of two children, Heather (Erick) Lukes of Stewartville, MN., and Missy (Ryan) Fortney of Waterloo. Their grandchildren are Isabelle Lukes, Lily Lukes and Lennon Fortney.

The Conleys celebrated their golden anniversary with a family trip in October to Disney World in Orlando, FLA.

