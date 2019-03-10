Try 3 months for $3
DeGroote-Winkel

Eldon Winkel and Mary DeGroote

OPEN HOUSE: Mary DeGroote, Shell Rock, and Eldon Winkel, Lyle, Minn., announce their marriage on March 16, 2019.

After a private family wedding, there will be an open house reception from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.

