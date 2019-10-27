{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — The Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society recently inducted 53 new members.

Phi Eta Sigma is the oldest and largest freshman honor society. A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20 percent of their class by the end of the first year.

Those inducted include:

DENVER — Annabella Place

FREDERICKSBURG — Kayla Britt

MANCHESTER — Kendra Offerman, Andrea Salow

NASHUA — Caleb Lines

ROCKFORD — Katie Hirv

ST. LUCAS — Lucas Anderson

SHELL ROCK — William Dix

STRAWBERRY POINT — Nicholas Bockenstedt

WATERLOO — Lacey Van Dyke

WAUCOMA — Hanna Schmitt

WAVERLY — Payton Draper, Ripken Holst

CHARLES CITY — Brooke Johnson was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Johnson is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.

Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.

Johnson, a graduate student at Augusta (Ga.) University, will use funds from the award to support completion of a master’s of health science in occupational therapy.

WAVERLY — Members of the Wartburg College Concert Bands were selected to perform at the 2019 Iowa Intercollegiate Honor Band Festival in Nevada, Iowa, in November.

Those selected include:

DIKE — Mallory Laube, flute

DUMONT — Carlee Bertram, trumpet

DYSART — Trevor Krug, baritone saxophone; Weston Krug, French horn

GILBERTVILLE — Brianna Schares, bass clarinet

NEW HAMPTON — Bethany Zenk, clarinet

A total of 100 musicians from 16 Iowa colleges and universities took part in the festival, presented as part of the Iowa Music Educators Conference.

The Wartburg College Concert Bands are led by Craig Hancock.

HUBBARD — Aimee Ferriss was one of five Central College students studying aboard this semester who attended the 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in September in Merida, Mexico.

The summit featured talks and workshops from 17 prominent past Nobel Peace Prize recipients, including Lech Walesa, former president of Poland, Guatemalan human rights defender Rigoberta Menchu Tum, and former Northern Ireland president David Trimble.

