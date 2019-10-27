WAVERLY — The Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society recently inducted 53 new members.
Phi Eta Sigma is the oldest and largest freshman honor society. A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20 percent of their class by the end of the first year.
Those inducted include:
DENVER — Annabella Place
FREDERICKSBURG — Kayla Britt
MANCHESTER — Kendra Offerman, Andrea Salow
NASHUA — Caleb Lines
ROCKFORD — Katie Hirv
ST. LUCAS — Lucas Anderson
SHELL ROCK — William Dix
STRAWBERRY POINT — Nicholas Bockenstedt
WATERLOO — Lacey Van Dyke
WAUCOMA — Hanna Schmitt
WAVERLY — Payton Draper, Ripken Holst
CHARLES CITY — Brooke Johnson was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
You have free articles remaining.
Johnson is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.
Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.
Johnson, a graduate student at Augusta (Ga.) University, will use funds from the award to support completion of a master’s of health science in occupational therapy.
WAVERLY — Members of the Wartburg College Concert Bands were selected to perform at the 2019 Iowa Intercollegiate Honor Band Festival in Nevada, Iowa, in November.
Those selected include:
DIKE — Mallory Laube, flute
DUMONT — Carlee Bertram, trumpet
DYSART — Trevor Krug, baritone saxophone; Weston Krug, French horn
GILBERTVILLE — Brianna Schares, bass clarinet
NEW HAMPTON — Bethany Zenk, clarinet
A total of 100 musicians from 16 Iowa colleges and universities took part in the festival, presented as part of the Iowa Music Educators Conference.
The Wartburg College Concert Bands are led by Craig Hancock.
HUBBARD — Aimee Ferriss was one of five Central College students studying aboard this semester who attended the 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in September in Merida, Mexico.
The summit featured talks and workshops from 17 prominent past Nobel Peace Prize recipients, including Lech Walesa, former president of Poland, Guatemalan human rights defender Rigoberta Menchu Tum, and former Northern Ireland president David Trimble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.