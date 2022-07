Black Hawk Co 4-H/FFFA Fair announces their King, Kaden Ball of Cedar Falls, and Queen, Julie Bauler of Hudson.

The National Dairy Cattle Congress Queen is Corina Akhtar of Waterloo. Both girls will participate in the Iowa State Fair Queen competition on Saturday, Aug. 13.

GOOD LUCK GIRLS AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR! The competition will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. on the Bill Riley stage.

The National Cattle Congress Fair will be held Sept. 21-25 in Waterloo.