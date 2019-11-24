Yamilet Montalvo of North Butler Elementary School in Allison is the winner of the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.
Montalvo grew a 24.4 lb. cabbage and was randomly selected by Iowa’s Agriculture Department.
She will receive a $1,000 saving bond towards education from Bonnie Plants.
