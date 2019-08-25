{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to Russ Steffen!

After 31 years with Nestle, Russ Steffen retired on July 26 from the Waverly factory.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Russ plans on enjoying retirement by attending his grandchildren’s activities, gardening, hunting and fishing.

Congratulations and best wishes on a well-deserved retirement!

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments