Congratulations to Ozark National's Finest!

Duke Dierks of Cedar Falls and Joe Kleitsch of Fairbank qualified for Ozark National Life Insurance Co.’s President’s Cabinet convention recently held in San Diego.

Qualification for the honor places them in the category of Ozark National Life Insurance Co.’s top agents.

Dierks has been an agent since September 1983, and this is the 35th year he has earned the award. He was recognized for making the 100,000 Club and was the third highest individual producer in 2019. He was nominated for agent of the year. He is Ozark’s number two all-time highest producer.

Kleitsch has been with Ozark since March 1991, and this is the 25th year he has earned the award. He qualified for Top of Cabinet and was the ninth highest individual producer in 2019.

Both Dierks and Kleitsch were part of the Northeast Iowa district that finished No. 1 in production for Ozark.

