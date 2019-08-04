{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Neil McMahon

Dr. Neil McMahon

Congratulations to Neil McMahon, MD On Your Retirement!

Neil McMahon, MD, will be honored on his retirement with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classrooms 1 and 2, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

Dr. McMahon is retiring Aug. 15 from MercyOne Waterloo General Surgery at 2710 St. Francis Drive, Suite 410.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments