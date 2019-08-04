Congratulations to Neil McMahon, MD On Your Retirement!
Neil McMahon, MD, will be honored on his retirement with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classrooms 1 and 2, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo.
Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
Dr. McMahon is retiring Aug. 15 from MercyOne Waterloo General Surgery at 2710 St. Francis Drive, Suite 410.
