Congratulations to Linda Buttgen!

Linda Buttgen will be honored on her retirement with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Briqhouse Bar and Grill, 307 W. Fifth St., Waterloo.

She retired June 26 from BW Contractors Inc. after 25 years of employment.

Hosting the event will be Rob Buttgen and family.

