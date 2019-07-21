Congratulations to Jim Bovy!
After 35 years with Nestle, Jim Bovy has announced his retirement effective July 8, 2019, from the Waverly Factory.
Jim plans on spending time in his cabin, with his grandkids, fishing and working on cars.
Congratulations and best wishes!
