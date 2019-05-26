{{featured_button_text}}
Heidi Rush

Heidi Rush will be honored on her retirement with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Prairie Links Golf Course, Waverly, hosted by Farmers State Bank.

Heidi is retiring from Farmers State Bank on May 31.

