Cochran/65

Mr. and Mrs. Cochran

Congratulations to Donald and Kathryn Cochran!

On. Nov. 18, 2019, Donald and Kathryn Jean Cochran were married for 65 years.

They had four children; one is deceased; as well as four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Donald worked at John Deere for 32 years and will be 90 years old on Dec. 2.

They will enjoy the company of their family for those two celebrations.

Cards can be sent to 2015 State St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

