{{featured_button_text}}
Denny and Linda Craun

Denny and Linda Craun

Congratulations to Denny Craun Sr.!

Craun was recognized during the 40th anniversary show of the Proud Image Chorus recently.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

As a charter member, his dedication and service to the chorus has been unparalleled. His devotion to the ideals of barbershop singing, with the support of his wife, Linda, is to be commended.

The chorus is proud to distinguish Craun with this honor.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments