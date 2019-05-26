Congratulations to Denny Craun Sr.!
Craun was recognized during the 40th anniversary show of the Proud Image Chorus recently.
As a charter member, his dedication and service to the chorus has been unparalleled. His devotion to the ideals of barbershop singing, with the support of his wife, Linda, is to be commended.
The chorus is proud to distinguish Craun with this honor.
