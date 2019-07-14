The Iowa Poetry Association is pleased to award First Prize Adult General and publication in Lyrical Iowa 2019 to Delia Ralston.
Poem Title “Pollock’s Mural,” out of 865 entries. Delia also won First Prize Adult General in 2017.
Lyrical Iowa is an annual publication of over 300 poems chosen from those submitted to the competition.
