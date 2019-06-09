{{featured_button_text}}
Congratulations to Dan Stephens!

Dan Stephens will be retiring from River Hills School on June 11 after 11 years of employment.

Our Pa is GONE FISHIN’!

If you need him, he’ll be back for deer season.

Love,

The Grandkids

Natalie, Maecy, Jo, Lila, Davi and Rhett

