Congratulations to Charlotte and Ron Nielson!

Congratulations, Charlotte and Ron Nielson, on being Inducted into the 2019 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame!
Ron and Charlotte’s children, Katie, Jaccie and Stephanie, were 4-H members and they continue to remain involved. Ron and Charlotte encourage their six grandchildren to participate in 4-H.
They are active members of St. Mary Church in Waverly as volunteers for events, committees and other opportunities to serve their faith. Their volunteerism continues with 4-H in Black Hawk County and the Bennington Boosters 4-H Club where Charlotte served as a leader for 15 years. Charlotte continues to volunteer on the 4-H Youth Committee, helps with the Family Fun Night and announces the swine show at the annual County Fair. Charlotte continues to support the Denver community by serving as a board member on the Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation.
Ron and Charlotte have co-chaired the Omelet Breakfast Committee with Charlotte’s sister, Lorette Doepke for the past five years. They pull together teams of volunteers to meet the needs of the event year-round while securing donations, sponsorships and gifts to successfully raise funds supporting the county fair, 4-H program and half of the enrollment fee for all Black Hawk County 4-H youth. In 2018 their Omelet Breakfast team received the Governor’s Volunteer Award.
Thank you, Ron and Charlotte, for all of your dedication to the 4-H program in Black Hawk County and in Iowa!
