INDEPENDENCE — Spencer Giddings has been chosen to receive a $1,500 Buchanan County Area Conservation and Natural Resources scholarship.
A student at Independence High School, Giddings plans to study environmental science, and possibly chemistry, at Iowa State University, majoring in animal science. He hopes to be in a career in which he works to protect and preserve natural resources
In applying, he noted his experiences hunting, fishing, kayaking, and hiking with his father, as well as attending summer and school programs at Fontana Park and Camp EWALU.
Scholars will also go to Nathan Schmitt of Aurora, is a student at East Buchanan High School; Zachary Nie of Jesup, a freshman at Iowa State; and Andrew Van Raden of Aurora, is a junior at ISU.
This year’s sponsors of the scholarships are Buchanan County Pheasants Forever, Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Friends of Fontana Park, Lime Creek Fish & Game Club, Littleton Hoohnliners, Tri-Rivers Waterfowlers and Wapsi Flyway.
