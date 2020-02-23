Congratulations, Spelling Bee Winners!

The Waterloo Knights of Columbus held its annual spelling bee for students grade four to seven at Columbus High School on Feb. 8.

Fourth-grade winners were Trevor Mullen, first place, Aiden Jordan, second place, and Saphir Maina, third place.

Fifth-grade winners were Carlee Kammeyer, first place, Kajsa Skram, second place, and Layla Shannon, third place.

Sixth-grade winner was Zachary Knepper (not pictured), and seventh-grade winner was Kenan Sjlivo (not pictured).

The top two in each grade advanced to the regional competition in Cedar Falls, with those winners advancing to the state contest March 8 in Ames.

Thank you to parents, teachers, volunteers, and to Columbus High School!

