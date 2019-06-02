WATERLOO — Shelby Bass, a graduate of West High School, this spring was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony in Des Moines.
You have free articles remaining.
The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and its title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, honored 424 high school seniors from across Iowa.
Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.