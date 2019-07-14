Please come and join us on Saturday, July 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Junie's Restaurant in Elk Run Heights to celebrate Ron and Adele Ziegler's 60th wedding anniversary and Adele's 80th birthday.
Ron Ziegler and Adele Sabo were married July 18, 1959, in Davenport.
They have three children, Kathy and Brian Ziegler from Waterloo and Dan (Diane) Ziegler from Flint, Texas.
They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren from Waterloo and five from Virginia.
The couple request no gifts.
