Congratulation, PIPAC Softball!
Men’s Class C ASA Softball State Tournament Runner-Up 2019 Front Row: Brent Dunlop, Clay Welter, Tucker Cooper, Dustin Hunter and Jamie Dickerson
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Back Row: Robbie Hinkle, Spud Glaser, Shawn VanRheenen, Chad McCarty, Dave Kelling, Cole Welter, Eddie Sobczak and Luis Gonzalez
Not Pictured: Greg Saul, Jason Dewitt and Marcus Ledbetter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.