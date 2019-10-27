{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulation, PIPAC Softball!

Men’s Class C ASA Softball State Tournament Runner-Up 2019 Front Row: Brent Dunlop, Clay Welter, Tucker Cooper, Dustin Hunter and Jamie Dickerson

Back Row: Robbie Hinkle, Spud Glaser, Shawn VanRheenen, Chad McCarty, Dave Kelling, Cole Welter, Eddie Sobczak and Luis Gonzalez

Not Pictured: Greg Saul, Jason Dewitt and Marcus Ledbetter

